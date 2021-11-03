HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.57 ($106.55).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.36. HelloFresh has a one year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a one year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

