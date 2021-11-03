Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.