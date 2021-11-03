Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.89 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

