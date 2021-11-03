Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Heritage Financial worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

