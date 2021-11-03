Heritage Global (HGBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Heritage Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $59,596.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at $790,610.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and have sold 190,275 shares valued at $364,955. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.