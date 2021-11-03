Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Volume Tops $718,367.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $718,367.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 335.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.49 or 0.07288599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.50 or 0.99614775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022179 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

