HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.80. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

