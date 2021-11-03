Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

