Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,072 ($14.01).

HSX stock opened at GBX 794.80 ($10.38) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 884.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 856.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.84.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

