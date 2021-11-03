Hiscox’s (HSX) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,102.33 ($14.40).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 813.60 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 856.91. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.53.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

