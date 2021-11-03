Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 28.9% in October

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HBIS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Home Bistro has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

