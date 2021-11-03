Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 price target (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $34.60 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

