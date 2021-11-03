Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.09

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 3149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

