Hub Group’s (HUBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.58.

HUBG stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

