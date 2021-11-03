Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 571,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

