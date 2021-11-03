Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.530-$2.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.53-2.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 128,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

