HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. HUYA has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

