Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 1,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several analysts recently commented on HRNNF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

