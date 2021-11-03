Hydro Protocol Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.97 million and $1.23 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.