Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 8.7%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.59. 16,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 579,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -241.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

