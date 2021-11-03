Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.16 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

