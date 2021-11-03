IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

