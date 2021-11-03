IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.95.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

