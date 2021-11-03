Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 2,162.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,403.5%.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

