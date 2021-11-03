Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 2,162.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,403.5%.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 3,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

