ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICFI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 67,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. ICF International has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

