ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of ICFI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 67,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. ICF International has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Read More: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.