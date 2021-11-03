Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Ichor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.980 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.98 EPS.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,603. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. Ichor has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

