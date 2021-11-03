IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 280,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,094,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 432,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,434,000 after purchasing an additional 401,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.79. 46,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

