IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,348. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

