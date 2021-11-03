Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 625,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 572,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.71% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

