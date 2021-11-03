IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 21,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. IMAX has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. IMAX’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

