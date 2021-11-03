imbrex (REX) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

