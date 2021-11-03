Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.52

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 259909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

