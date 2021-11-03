Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Issues Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 1,830,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,503. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.