Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

Several analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,816. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.