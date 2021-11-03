Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

