Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.95. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 10,394 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.85.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,571,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,570,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

