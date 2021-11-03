Insider Buying: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Buys 660 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LKFN stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $219,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

