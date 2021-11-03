Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 157,179 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $4,789,244.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALGM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

