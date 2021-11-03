Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASGN opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

