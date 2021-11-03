Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.72 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.