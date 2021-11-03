Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 271,850 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.50 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

