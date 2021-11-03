Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 17,921 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 17,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $379,029.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $238.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

