Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Sells 7,790 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
