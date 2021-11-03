Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Sells 7,790 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

