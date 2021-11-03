Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 15,971 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,980,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

