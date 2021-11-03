Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.41. 1,923,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,983. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.94 and its 200 day moving average is $358.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

