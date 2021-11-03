Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 134,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

