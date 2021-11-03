Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells 20,478 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 219,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,202. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

