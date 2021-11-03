Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 60,337 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,838,252.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $2,953,032.71.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

STEP opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

