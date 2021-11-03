Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SYNNEX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

